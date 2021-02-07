Soccer
Nine-man Newcastle keep the door closed as the Saints keep hammering
07 February 2021 - 00:00
An early goal from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa beat a sloppy Arsenal 1-0 yesterday to move up to eighth in the Premier League standings, consigning the visitors to a second defeat in as many games.
While Villa leapfrogged struggling Tottenham Hotspur, the result left Arsenal 10th on 31 points after a midweek loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, two points behind their north London rivals having played two games more...
