Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box

Morocco appears to have waded into murky water after the North African nation denied Kaizer Chiefs visas this week and pulled the plug on a high-profile Champions League match in a decision that could put the country in a tricky position in the coming weeks.



Chiefs were to face Wydad Athletic in a continental group stage match in Casablanca yesterday but after giving the South Africans the runaround for several days, the Moroccans rejected the Naturena-based club's applications for visas and cited fears over Covid-19 as the reason...