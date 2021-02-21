Soccer
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Gunners are facing a tough task
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Arsenal have little margin for error in their pursuit of a European spot and their upcoming fixtures present an opportunity to bridge the gap to the Premier League's top six sides, manager Mikel Arteta has said.
Arteta's side host leaders Manchester City today before playing third-placed Leicester City, with games against Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and champions Liverpool also lined up...
