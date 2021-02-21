Sport

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Gunners are facing a tough task

21 February 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Arsenal have little margin for error in their pursuit of a European spot and their upcoming fixtures present an opportunity to bridge the gap to the Premier League's top six sides, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Arteta's side host leaders Manchester City today before playing third-placed Leicester City, with games against Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and champions Liverpool also lined up...

