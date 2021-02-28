Tiger Woods 'doing well' in hospital
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Tiger Woods underwent additional procedures at the weekend in Los Angeles to treat injuries suffered in a car crash on Tuesday.
Woods's Twitter account stated: "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits...
