Unplugged by BBK | It cannot and will never be right that Caf starves fans
28 February 2021 - 00:00
It is only in Africa that football fans are starved of watching their own teams contesting the Holy Grail of their interclub competition.
To get a glimpse of games as their teams contest interclub football, followers have to resort to pirate means. It is not uncommon to find us watching the internet on sites where soccer content competes with raunchy sexual subject matter...
