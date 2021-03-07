Sport

Rugby

Warmup matches precursor to fading Rainbow Cup

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
07 March 2021 - 00:00

South African participation in the Rainbow Cup looks unlikely given the deadlines before the scheduled kick-off next month.

The competition is the precursor to the revamped PRO16 competition that kicks off on April 17...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. Unplugged by BBK | It cannot and will never be right that Caf starves fans Sport
  3. Tiger Woods 'doing well' in hospital Sport
  4. Stormers leave new home cold Sport
  5. Caster's race against time Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery