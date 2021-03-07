Rugby
Warmup matches precursor to fading Rainbow Cup
07 March 2021 - 00:00
South African participation in the Rainbow Cup looks unlikely given the deadlines before the scheduled kick-off next month.
The competition is the precursor to the revamped PRO16 competition that kicks off on April 17...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.