General
Netball Proteas walking into a pressure cooker
14 March 2021 - 00:00
The timing of the rescheduled Tri-Nations Test series between SA, Uganda and Namibia next week comes at a bad time for the Netball Proteas with seven players unavailable due to overseas club commitments.
The series, initially scheduled for January, was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19...
