Soccer
Fighting talk from Reds' Sadio Mane
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Liverpool should fight right through to the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for their dismal Premier League title defence, forward Sadio Mane said.
Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.