Soccer

Fighting talk from Reds' Sadio Mane

Liverpool should fight right through to the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for their dismal Premier League title defence, forward Sadio Mane said.



Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games...