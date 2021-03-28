Cricket
India have it all to do after England mauling
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes set up a fitting finale to the one-dayers today after helping England square the three-match series against India 1-1 on Friday.
The pair displayed audacious strokeplay during a 175-run stand in the second one-day international to help chase down a 337-run target with ease for a six-wicket victory...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.