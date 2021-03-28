Sport

Cricket

India have it all to do after England mauling

28 March 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes set up a fitting finale to the one-dayers today after helping England square the three-match series against India 1-1 on Friday.

The pair displayed audacious strokeplay during a 175-run stand in the second one-day international to help chase down a 337-run target with ease for a six-wicket victory...

