Cricket

India have it all to do after England mauling

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes set up a fitting finale to the one-dayers today after helping England square the three-match series against India 1-1 on Friday.



The pair displayed audacious strokeplay during a 175-run stand in the second one-day international to help chase down a 337-run target with ease for a six-wicket victory...