Rugby

Welsh Six Nations triumph hailed

Wales flyhalf Callum Sheedy hailed his team's fighting spirit and said their Six Nations victory felt "surreal" after being crowned champions following France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in a dramatic finale on Friday night.



France needed a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points against Scotland to become champions but fell short as they finished second in the championship race on 16 points, four points behind Wales...