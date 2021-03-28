Sport

Rugby

Welsh Six Nations triumph hailed

28 March 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Wales flyhalf Callum Sheedy hailed his team's fighting spirit and said their Six Nations victory felt "surreal" after being crowned champions following France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in a dramatic finale on Friday night.

France needed a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points against Scotland to become champions but fell short as they finished second in the championship race on 16 points, four points behind Wales...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lloyd Harris serving up a big storm Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Molefi Ntseki forced to ring changes as Fifa make quarantine ruling Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Big boys league is where South African soccer must play Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: The Soweto derby this season Sport

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...