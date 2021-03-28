Rugby
Welsh Six Nations triumph hailed
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Wales flyhalf Callum Sheedy hailed his team's fighting spirit and said their Six Nations victory felt "surreal" after being crowned champions following France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in a dramatic finale on Friday night.
France needed a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points against Scotland to become champions but fell short as they finished second in the championship race on 16 points, four points behind Wales...
