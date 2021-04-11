Soccer

Question marks over ref's judgment in Cape Town City victory

A controversial penalty and two team goals helped Cape Town City end their eight-match winless run in the DStv Premiership against SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.



Fagrie Lakay was the spot kick beneficiary, scoring his sixth league goal of the season, after referee Luxolo Badi punished SuperSport's Thatayaone Ditlhokwe for a foul on Tashreeq Morris inside the area after 35 minutes. Badi initially allowed play to carry on before awarding the foul after City failed to score with an advantage...