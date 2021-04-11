General
Tatjana Schoenmaker is on top of the world
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Tatjana Schoenmaker will be the main attraction when she tackles the women's 100m breaststroke event today after swimming a world-leading time in the 200m breaststroke in Gqeberha on Friday night.
The Pretoria swimmer clocked 2min 20.17sec at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships in the Newton Park pool to occupy the top of the world rankings in 2021 with the Tokyo Games just more than three months away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.