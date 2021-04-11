Sport

General

Tatjana Schoenmaker is on top of the world

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
11 April 2021 - 00:00

Tatjana Schoenmaker will be the main attraction when she tackles the women's 100m breaststroke event today after swimming a world-leading time in the 200m breaststroke in Gqeberha on Friday night.

The Pretoria swimmer clocked 2min 20.17sec at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships in the Newton Park pool to occupy the top of the world rankings in 2021 with the Tokyo Games just more than three months away...

