Clock ticks for coachless Bafana

The SA Football Association (Safa) is under pressure to finalise the appointment of a coach for Bafana Bafana with just six weeks until they kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.



For all that Carlos Queiroz was said to be announced as Molefi Ntseki's successor yesterday, it emerged that the former Portugal coach is not interested in the job...