Red Bull laugh at Merc's pitstop move
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Formula One leaders Red Bull said a move to slow down pitstops on safety grounds appeared to be aimed at reducing their advantage but could instead add to the danger.
The governing FIA issued a technical directive to teams before the weekend's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria to clarify the rules and prevent the use of automated systems during pitstops...
