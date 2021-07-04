General

Sprinter Sha'Carri banned from 100m at Tokyo Games

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100m at the Games after a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her US trials victory in June.



The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) confirmed the suspension on Friday, though the 21-year-old has a chance of running in the Olympic relay events...