General
Sprinter Sha'Carri banned from 100m at Tokyo Games
04 July 2021 - 00:00
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100m at the Games after a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her US trials victory in June.
The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) confirmed the suspension on Friday, though the 21-year-old has a chance of running in the Olympic relay events...
