General

SA's rowers walk tall - too tall - under Japanese lockdown

SA's lanky Olympic rowers have discovered that they weren't built for traditional Japanese architecture, banging their heads when failing to duck walking through the low doorways.



Thud! "Howl!" Even the shorter members have been nailed, especially visiting the bathroom at night. But at least each man's pain has provided amusement for other squad members during their final training camp in the sleepy northern coastal city of Toyama, where strict Covid-19 protocols have them living almost like prisoners...