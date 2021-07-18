General
'I'm out to get a medal for SA': Elroy Gelant ahead of Tokyo Olympics
18 July 2021 - 00:00
The name of Elroy Gelant is not the first on the lips of pundits when talking about SA's medal prospects, but the veteran athlete has been studying past marathons to maximise his chances of making the podium.
Of the 106 qualified competitors in the field, Gelant's 2hr 10min 31sec entry time ranks him 80th overall and third of the three South Africans, Stephen Mokoka (2:07:58) and Desmond Mokgobu (2:09:13)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.