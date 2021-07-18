General

'I'm out to get a medal for SA': Elroy Gelant ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The name of Elroy Gelant is not the first on the lips of pundits when talking about SA's medal prospects, but the veteran athlete has been studying past marathons to maximise his chances of making the podium.



Of the 106 qualified competitors in the field, Gelant's 2hr 10min 31sec entry time ranks him 80th overall and third of the three South Africans, Stephen Mokoka (2:07:58) and Desmond Mokgobu (2:09:13)...