Leonid, 97, eyes match with Roger Federer

For 97-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi, a Ukrainian who has been playing tennis for over half a century, it is next to impossible to find a worthy adversary in his age group.



That has not stopped him from participating in the world and European championships for seniors and outplaying younger competitors, though he is not moving around the court as fast as he used to...