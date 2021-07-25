General
Danger: Long jump could be extinct
25 July 2021 - 00:00
Ruswahl Samaai and Cheswill Johnson lead SA's assault on the long-jump pit at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, but a former great is warning that they could be an endangered species.
The men's long jump has been one of the heavy hitters of SA athletics for more than a decade, with no fewer than four competitors landing medals at all the top international meets, from the Olympics and world championships to the Commonwealth Games and the continental competitions...
