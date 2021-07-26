Get two months of Showmax Pro for the price of one to watch the Olympics

After more than a year’s wait, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 kicked off on July 23 until August 8 2021. While international spectators have been barred from attending the Games in person due to Covid restrictions, Showmax Pro subscribers have access to live streams of every event that is made available to SuperSport by the Olympic Broadcast Services, including the opening and closing ceremonies, and every medal event.

For athletes, the Olympics represents the peak of their sporting careers and the chance to receive recognition on an international stage. And with homegrown heroes from more than 45 African countries competing at Tokyo 2020, including stars such as Wayde van Niekerk, Blessing Okagbare, Almaz Ayana and the Ivorian men’s football team, you don’t want to miss out!

Get two months of Showmax Pro for the price of one

In celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Showmax Pro is launching a special offer to new subscribers. If you sign up for Showmax Pro before August 31 2021, you’ll receive an additional month free to watch all the key moments of the Olympics online at www.showmax.com or on your phone, using the Showmax app.

To claim your free month, go to www.showmax.com to subscribe or upgrade. That’s it, you’re all set for a live-stream Olympic feast!

This article was paid for by Showmax Pro.