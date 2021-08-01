Brilliant Boks level series

The Springboks bring their A game, beat Lions convincingly

The Springboks capped a week in which we ruefully had to remind ourselves this series required a 12-year wait, by delivering a performance in which their energy and drive got their point well across.



The Springboks at times bludgeoned the British & Irish Lions to level the three-Test series in which the decider will take place here next Saturday...