Brilliant Boks level series
The Springboks bring their A game, beat Lions convincingly
01 August 2021 - 00:00
The Springboks capped a week in which we ruefully had to remind ourselves this series required a 12-year wait, by delivering a performance in which their energy and drive got their point well across.
The Springboks at times bludgeoned the British & Irish Lions to level the three-Test series in which the decider will take place here next Saturday...
