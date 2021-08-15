Soccer
It's a Bruno-Pogba show as Man U put five past Leeds
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick in front of a raucous Old Trafford as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 to get their Premier League season off to a flying start yesterday.
French midfielder Paul Pogba also starred with four assists - one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the league - to help United run riot in front of their first full crowd in 17 months...
