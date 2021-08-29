Soccer
Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt
29 August 2021 - 00:00
In the land of the pharaohs, Pitso Mosimane remains king.
Conceding the Egyptian Premier League title to bitter rivals Zamalek this week has not dented a reputation for SA's coaching rock star of Al Ahly that has burgeoned into the ultimate compliment: comparisons to legendary Red Devils manager Manuel Jose...
