Grand Slam chasing Novak Djokovic to go 'all in'

The challenges Novak Djokovic faced in his childhood and throughout his career helped the 34-year-old Serb in his bid to become the greatest tennis player of all time, his former mentor Niki Pilic told Reuters.



The world No 1 will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final aiming to win a record-breaking 21st career major and complete a calendar Grand Slam after taking the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year...