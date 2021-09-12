General
Grand Slam chasing Novak Djokovic to go 'all in'
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The challenges Novak Djokovic faced in his childhood and throughout his career helped the 34-year-old Serb in his bid to become the greatest tennis player of all time, his former mentor Niki Pilic told Reuters.
The world No 1 will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final aiming to win a record-breaking 21st career major and complete a calendar Grand Slam after taking the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year...
