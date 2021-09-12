Sport

General

Max Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix on pole position after stretching his Formula One championship lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to five points in a sprint qualifying race on Saturday.

Valtteri Bottas won the sprint for Mercedes but engine penalties mean the Finn will go to the back of the grid for the main race at Monza...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk says he is nearly back to best Sport
  5. Relief over TV rights as new law is promulgated Sport

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans