General
Max Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix on pole position after stretching his Formula One championship lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to five points in a sprint qualifying race on Saturday.
Valtteri Bottas won the sprint for Mercedes but engine penalties mean the Finn will go to the back of the grid for the main race at Monza...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.