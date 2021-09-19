Soccer
Sadio Mane grabs his century in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool at Anfield
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday, while champions Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home to Southampton.
Arsenal picked up their second straight win with a 1-0 victory at Burnley, while promoted Brentford posted an impressive 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers...
