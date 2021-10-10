Soccer
Benni McCarthy sets sights on TP Mazembe
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Benni McCarthy is relieved that AmaZulu FC will be meeting DR Congo's TP Mazembe in the first leg of the Caf Champions League first round at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, having improved their goal-scoring challenges.
Usuthu couldn't find the net in the first three of their DStv Premiership matches and didn't score at home against Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the Champions League preliminary round last month...
