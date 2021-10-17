Rugby
Bulls again come up short
Currie Cup champions tread water as Edinburgh stoutly defend their castle
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Treading water for almost the entire match, the Bulls were handed the third defeat of their United Rugby Championship tour of Europe yesterday.
In a match punctuated by the whistle of the referee the Bulls’ discipline let them down as Edinburgh powered to a position of authority and never looked back in a 17-10 win...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.