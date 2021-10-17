Sport

Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs celebrate Motaung’s big day in style

Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat produced virtuoso performances to ensure that celebrations were not spoilt

17 October 2021 - 00:00

On the 77th birthday of Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair Kaizer Motaung, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat produced virtuoso performances to ensure that celebrations were not spoilt.

Dolly, who joined Amakhosi before the start of the season from French side Montpellier, dazzled with a well-taken first-half brace and Billiat and Lazarous Kambole scored a goal each in the second half...

