Mark Boucher to remain in spotlight
Proteas’ failure to win the T20 World Cup means attention has not been deflected from the coach
14 November 2021 - 00:01
Over the coming two-year international cricket cycle, scrutiny will continue to be firmly fixed on Proteas coach Mark Boucher.
This follows the Proteas’ failure to win the ICC T20 World Cup, which ends on Sunday afternoon with the final between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai...
