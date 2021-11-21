Rugby

Rassie’s DNA embedded in the Springboks

Banned coaches’ boss will be missed but his influence will still be felt

Rassie Erasmus may be banned from match-day activities until the end of next September but everything the Springbok team touches over the next nine Tests will have his fingerprints all over it.



The team has been moulded and shaped to the specifications he demands and it will now be up to his close ally, friend and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to firm his grip on the Bok reins...