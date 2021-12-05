General

Max denies Lewis in final practice session

The Briton also drew scrutiny for impeding AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Haas driver Nikita Mazepin

Championship leader Max Verstappen denied title rival Lewis Hamilton a practice clean sweep for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by going fastest in Saturday’s final session.



The Red Bull driver, who has a shot at clinching his maiden Formula One title this weekend, lapped the 6.1km Jeddah track in 1 min 28.100 sec. Hamilton, fastest in both sessions of practice on Friday, struggled to match the Dutchman's pace on the soft tyres and was 0.214 seconds adrift...