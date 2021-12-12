Rugby

SA Rugby may have much to rue

CEO Jurie Roux ordered to pay R37m after a case that rugby bosses had hoped would have a different outcome

Having tried to keep their distance for more than six years SA Rugby will now have to squarely confront the issue of their CEO Jurie Roux’s legal entanglement with Stellenbosch University.



Roux has been ordered to pay the university more than R37m as well as their legal costs...