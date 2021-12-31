Cricket

Dean Elgar not worried about psychological blow of India defeat

Proteas top order lets the side down — again

SA captain Dean Elgar has insisted that the crushing 113-run defeat to India in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion will not affect their confidence going into the second match at the Wanderers on Monday.



Elgar was reflecting on this defeat where the Proteas’ familiar top-order batting collapse reared its ugly head again and there were no strong partnerships to take the game to India during the four days...