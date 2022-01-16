Soccer
Super Eagles soar, through to Afcon knockouts
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Nigeria recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Sudan in Garoua last night to stay top of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, ensuring that they progress to the knockout phase with a second successive victory.
An early goal from Samuel Chukwueze provided a positive start and Taiwo Awoniyi netted their second on the stroke of halftime...
