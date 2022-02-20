Sport

Rugby

Cheetahs trump Pumas to eye the Currie Cup

20 February 2022 - 00:00

The Cheetahs announced their intention to go far in the Currie Cup with a hard fought win over the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.

They put in a good performance, winning  28-17 after three tries from Gideon van der Merwe, Clayton Blommetjies and Louis van der Westhuizen to move to the top of the standings...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  2. Siya Kolisi on life, wife, alcohol, mental health and all things rugby Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Zouma, the Kurt that lost all the cream Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The Boks will beat the All Blacks, no doubt about it Sport
  5. Some of Bafana's technical team knew of match-fixing Sport

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season