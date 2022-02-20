Rugby

Cheetahs trump Pumas to eye the Currie Cup

The Cheetahs announced their intention to go far in the Currie Cup with a hard fought win over the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.



They put in a good performance, winning 28-17 after three tries from Gideon van der Merwe, Clayton Blommetjies and Louis van der Westhuizen to move to the top of the standings...