Sport

Soccer

Boehly Group set to clinch Chelsea for $5.25bn

The deal is expected to be completed late this month after approval from authorities

08 May 2022 - 00:00 By Gillian Tan and David Hellier

A group led by former Guggenheim Partners president Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital has reached an agreement to buy Chelsea Football Club that will make it the 10th Premier League team to be fully or partly backed by American investment...

