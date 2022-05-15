Soccer
Orlando Pirates on the verge of continental glory
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates will become the first SA club to play in four finals in Africa’s inter-club competitions if they qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup final by beating Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli at Orlando Stadium today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.