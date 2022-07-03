General
Few realistic medal hopes in SA’s 40-strong athletics team
However, promising youngsters — Prudence Sekgodiso and Marioné Fourie — could play starring roles down the line
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Athletics SA (ASA) this week named a 40-strong squad for the world championships in the US later this month, but only two are ranked in the top eight in the world. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.