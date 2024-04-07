Chiefs’ loss to Chippa makes top 8 finish unlikely
Chippa United down Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in muddy Buffalo City
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Intercontinental football is increasingly looking unlikely once again for Kaizer Chiefs next season as their poor form in the DStv Premiership took a worse turn yesterday when they suffered a second successive league defeat — a 2-0 loss to Chippa United — at a packed Buffalo City Municipality Stadium in East London. ..
