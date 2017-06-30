TshisaLIVE

A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k

30 June 2017 - 13:39 By Tshisalive
Bonang Matheba's big ball-gala-gown dinner will be one for the books with a R500k budget.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

Bonang Matheba recently turned 30 but in true queen B style the celebrations are far from over as there is reportedly a big gala dinner worth half a million rand expected to take place. 

Speaking to Sowetan magazine, B said she had been saving for her 30th soirée for two years and that she would treat it like a wedding.  Bonang explained she wanted it to be a true celebration of life and all her achievements.

"Its a very big ball-gala-gown dinner. I mean, I've saved for over two-and-a-half years, so the budget is crazy- it's like a wedding!" she said.

Here's everything you need to know about B's big day... 

  • The theme is pink (obvs! it's her fave colour)
  • There will only be 200 guests (sorry, only close friends and family)
  • There will be live performances (Super Mega?)
  • A stage production (telling the fairytale story of B?)
  • Ballerinas in tutus (ya neh?)
  • A flower wall 
  • B's cake will be suspended from the ceiling (levels!)
  • Guests will also receive gifts (such as her soon-to-be-released book?)

Do you guys also wish you were a fly on that wall on the night of the party? 

