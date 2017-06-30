A fairytale affair: Bonang's 30th soirée to cost R500k

Bonang Matheba recently turned 30 but in true queen B style the celebrations are far from over as there is reportedly a big gala dinner worth half a million rand expected to take place.

Speaking to Sowetan magazine, B said she had been saving for her 30th soirée for two years and that she would treat it like a wedding. Bonang explained she wanted it to be a true celebration of life and all her achievements.

"Its a very big ball-gala-gown dinner. I mean, I've saved for over two-and-a-half years, so the budget is crazy- it's like a wedding!" she said.

Here's everything you need to know about B's big day...

The theme is pink (obvs! it's her fave colour)

There will only be 200 guests (sorry, only close friends and family)

There will be live performances (Super Mega?)

A stage production (telling the fairytale story of B?)

Ballerinas in tutus (ya neh?)

A flower wall

B's cake will be suspended from the ceiling (levels!)

Guests will also receive gifts (such as her soon-to-be-released book?)

Do you guys also wish you were a fly on that wall on the night of the party?