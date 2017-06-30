7de Laan fans left heartbroken over Oubaas' exit

Fans have responded with shock and sadness to news that actor Pierre van Pletzen, famously known for his role as Oubaas on Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan, is set to leave the show.

7de Laan spokesperson Rosa-Marie Erasmus confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Pierre had left the show but said he might later return for cameo appearances.

Through a statement issued the show's creators confirmed that Pierre will not be on screen from August 14.

"He won't be killed nor divorced from (his character's wife) Hilda. We don't have immediate plans for his character but the possibility always exists for him to come and visit for a story arc," read the statement.

They said that Pierre had been a valuable part of 7de Laan for many years and his contribution was highly appreciated.

As the news spread, 7de Laan fans have flooded social media with messages.

"What's 7de Laan without Oubaas though? Yanong Hilda?" wrote one fan.

"Although I haven't watched 7de Laan in a very long time since I was a kid with no DStv. I'm going to miss him," wrote another.