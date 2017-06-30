TshisaLIVE

Mshoza will miss her mom who protected her against trolls

30 June 2017
Mshoza is struggling to come to terms with her mother's death, and has shared that she feels lost because her mom protected her when people mocked her skin.

Speaking to Drum after her mother's funeral service the musician revealed that she has lost her biggest supporter and someone she could always count on.

"We were close. She has always been there for me and protected me when people were mocking me about lightening my skin," she said.

The musician has hogged headlines since she began her well-documented journey of plastic surgery and skin lightening treatments.

Mshoza's manager Thanduxolo Jindela previously told TshisaLIVE the star was battling both illness and the pain of losing her mother.

"She has been battling with stress, flu and exhaustion for a while now. She was in hospital for three or four days and was only discharged yesterday. Then a little while after she learnt that her mother died," he revealed.

