Jub Jub credits his queen for post-prison swag

04 July 2017 - 14:21 By TshisaLIVE
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye credits his queen for post-prison swag.
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye credits his queen for post-prison swag.
Image: Via Instagram

After four years behind bars rapper Jub Jub has admitted that he wasn't sure what 'swag' meant anymore and his queen had to help him out.

Speaking to Slikour On life the rapper explained that after unsuccessfully trying to figure out new trends by himself he went to his wife for advice.

"I talked to my queen at the crib, who is really stylish, and I asked her to upgrade me but asked her to please not make me wear these new 'confusing' trends," he said.

Jub Jub said he felt that so much had changed in just four years and that he could not wrap his head around paying  "R5000 for a torn t-shirt". He added that it took him about two weeks to decide his style post prison.

"I was really surprised because I came out, I still remembered the difference between slim jean, skinny  jean and tights. Now I come out and guys are wearing tights. The shirts are different, I mean guys are wearing skirts. I mean I've only been away for 4 years, so I was just confused. A lot has changed," he said.

The rapper recently released his latest single Shooting Star and has shared on social media that his album will drop later this year.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

TshisaLIVE
