DJ Zinhle's phone allegedly stolen by 'a fan'
DJ Zinhle was reminded that people don't always have the best intentions after a thief posing as a fan apparently stole her phone out of her pocket.
This after the person asked for a picture with Zinhle.
Taking to Twitter Zinhle managed to find the light-hearted side of the situation.
Zinhle poked fun at how she put on her best smile, while the person was more interested in picking her pocket.
She even offered the charger for the phone to the person who took it.
So last night a fan asks me for a picture, there I am nami giving it my best smile kanti the rubbish is pickpockeging me.. phone gone!— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) July 3, 2017
Phones can be replaced but I just bhuti to know that if he needs the charger bo, ikhona... phela i wont be needing it anymore.— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) July 3, 2017
So I'm wondering if ubhuti is looking at the picture of us right now.. the least he can do is use it as a screen saver on his new iPhone 7 😂— #djzinhlecolours (@DJZinhle) July 3, 2017
