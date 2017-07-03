DJ Zinhle's phone allegedly stolen by 'a fan'

DJ Zinhle was reminded that people don't always have the best intentions after a thief posing as a fan apparently stole her phone out of her pocket.

This after the person asked for a picture with Zinhle.

Taking to Twitter Zinhle managed to find the light-hearted side of the situation.

Zinhle poked fun at how she put on her best smile, while the person was more interested in picking her pocket.

She even offered the charger for the phone to the person who took it.