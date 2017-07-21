Personalised plates & flashy décor – Inside Riky Rick’s 30th birthday
Rapper Riky Rick spared no expense when he threw an extravagant 30th birthday party in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.
Some of the most popular celebs in Mzansi attended the glitzy affair, which was decorated to the nines with gold balloons and personalised plates.
Celebrating @rikyrickworld tonight! 🎈🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/lAGn9MOH0l— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 20, 2017
Good vibes last night at @rikyrickworld's birthday dinner 🙏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/j92yJkGthd— BashVision (@BashVision) July 21, 2017
@rikyrickworld King Kotini with young Prince Kotini✨ pic.twitter.com/4iGnU0Hsgw— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 20, 2017
Even the menu was customised, with guests given options from dishes named after some of Riky's biggest songs.
And what would a party be without a Birthday cake? Riky posed with his on top of a Mercedes-Benz.
Cake I made for @rikyrickworld. Happy birthday my nig. #WhatMyHandsDo pic.twitter.com/5O7jP7zvYg— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 20, 2017
Eish! Now that is how you throw a birthday party, hey?
