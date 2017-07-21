TshisaLIVE

Personalised plates & flashy décor – Inside Riky Rick’s 30th birthday

21 July 2017 - 11:27 By TshisaLIVE
Riky Rick had a massive party to celebrate turning 30.
Image: Via Riky Rick's Instagram

Rapper Riky Rick spared no expense when he threw an extravagant 30th birthday party in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Some of the most popular celebs in Mzansi attended the glitzy affair, which was decorated to the nines with gold balloons and personalised plates.

Even the menu was customised, with guests given options from dishes named after some of Riky's biggest songs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And what would a party be without a Birthday cake? Riky posed with his on top of a  Mercedes-Benz.

Eish! Now that is how you throw a birthday party, hey?

