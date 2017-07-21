TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Dr Malinga wants your Louis Vuitton money

21 July 2017 - 10:31 By TshisaLIVE

 Dr Malinga put on his best Nelson Mandela accent recently to share a really important message to all South Africans to forget the Louis V's and buy some Dr Malinga kicks.

In a video that was circulated on social media this week, the musician could be seen holding a picture of the former statesman while telling people that he was alarmed by reports that South Africans were flocking to buy Sotho-inspired Louis Vuitton blankets. 

"I am hearings stories that Basotho clothing has been sold by Louis Vuitton for R33,000. It is surprising because when our people in Kasi who are selling the same thing, you underestimate them and say 'I can't buy this' and you want to buy the same thing because it is written Louis Vuitton. That is why our economy will never grow," he said.

He said people should instead buy his branded merchandise of shoes and shirts, and support each other. 

Most read

  1. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person

Related articles

  1. WATCH: Black Coffee encourages pupils at his old school TshisaLIVE
  2. Zizo & Mayihlome want to add to their brood TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Cassper 'flirting' with Amber Rose has fans in stitches TshisaLIVE
  4. Zakes Bantwini's most painful experience in life was losing his mom TshisaLIVE
  5. K.O to bare his soul on new comeback album TshisaLIVE
X