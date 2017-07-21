WATCH: Dr Malinga wants your Louis Vuitton money

Dr Malinga put on his best Nelson Mandela accent recently to share a really important message to all South Africans to forget the Louis V's and buy some Dr Malinga kicks.

In a video that was circulated on social media this week, the musician could be seen holding a picture of the former statesman while telling people that he was alarmed by reports that South Africans were flocking to buy Sotho-inspired Louis Vuitton blankets.

"I am hearings stories that Basotho clothing has been sold by Louis Vuitton for R33,000. It is surprising because when our people in Kasi who are selling the same thing, you underestimate them and say 'I can't buy this' and you want to buy the same thing because it is written Louis Vuitton. That is why our economy will never grow," he said.

He said people should instead buy his branded merchandise of shoes and shirts, and support each other.