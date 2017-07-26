Vuzu moves Take Me Out Mzansi to Friday nights

Only two weeks after its premiere on Vuzu Amp, popular dating show Take Me Out Mzansi has been moved from its regular Monday evening slot to Friday night.

Vuzu Amp spokesperson Ryan Van Heerden confirmed the move to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday but said it was simply because of a schedule change decided by the channel.

"As a consumer-centric organisation we consider our audience’s needs in every decision we make, including our scheduling," he said.

Take Me Out Mzansi has proved popular with viewers on social media, trending on Twitter during both of the episodes aired so far this season. Ryan declined to comment on whether Vuzu had moved the show to attract more audiences to the channel on a Friday.

"Our schedule is aimed at giving our audience the best viewing experience, based on their lifestyle, habits and preferences," he said.

The show will replace The Bad Girls Club at 8pm on a Friday night, immediately after Bonang's reality show Being Bonang.

No replacement for Take Me Out Mzansi's Monday slot has been decided yet, with TV schedules still showing the dating show in the 7pm timeslot.