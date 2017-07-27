Bongo Maffin 'in talks' to reunite

After 12 years of being out of the spotlight multi award-winning kwaito group Bongo Maffin are in talks to make a return to music, Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido has revealed to TshisaLIVE.

The group recently reunited for an advertisement but Oksido said fans may soon hear new music from the group.

"We cannot confirm anything right now but we are in talks to make it happen and they seem to be at an advanced stage. Everyone really enjoyed working together so now it's a case of just putting all the pieces together," Oskido said.

The group's split was apparently down to a feud between the group's Speedy and Stoan Seate, with Speedy leaving both the group and Kalawa shortly after the split.

Oskido said that there was "no bad blood" between members of the group and they often hung out together.

"They are all friends and they like hanging out with each other. The chemistry is still there and they know this (the reunion) is something that fans have wanted for a long time," Oskido said.

Speedy told said he was aware of fan's calls for them to reunite but would not be drawn on whether it would happen.