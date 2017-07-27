TshisaLIVE

Bongo Maffin 'in talks' to reunite

27 July 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bongo Maffin performing live on stage. From left to right are members Jah Seed, Thandiswa Mazwai, Stoan Seate and Speedy.
Bongo Maffin performing live on stage. From left to right are members Jah Seed, Thandiswa Mazwai, Stoan Seate and Speedy.
Image: Gallo Images / Drum / Media24

After 12 years of being out of the spotlight multi award-winning kwaito group Bongo Maffin are in talks to make a return to music, Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido has revealed to TshisaLIVE. 

The group recently reunited for an advertisement but Oksido said fans may soon hear new music from the group.

"We cannot confirm anything right now but we are in talks to make it happen and they seem to be at an advanced stage. Everyone really enjoyed working together so now it's a case of just putting all the pieces together," Oskido said.

The group's split was apparently down to a feud between the group's Speedy and Stoan Seate, with Speedy leaving both the group and Kalawa shortly after the split.

Oskido said that there was "no bad blood" between members of the group and they often hung out together.

"They are all friends and they like hanging out with each other. The chemistry is still there and they know this (the reunion) is something that fans have wanted for a long time," Oskido said.

Speedy told said he was aware of fan's calls for them to reunite but would not be drawn on whether it would happen.

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang is tired of people asking her to make up with Somizi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'

Related articles

  1. Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now TshisaLIVE
  2. Phat Joe leaves ANOTHER show TshisaLIVE
  3. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  4. When I pee, I pee like a woman, says Caster Semenya TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's how fame changed Babes Wodumo's life TshisaLIVE
X