TshisaLIVE

I worry about being forgotten, says Idols runner-up Thami

28 July 2017 - 13:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Thami says he is working hard to not be forgotten.
Thami says he is working hard to not be forgotten.
Image: Via Thami's Instagram

He may not have won the last season of Idols SA but singer Thami Shobedi is determined to not be forgotten or left on the "has-beens" pile.

The musician, who stole the nation's hearts on the popular reality show last year, has just released his debut album, Never Lost, and told TshisaLIVE that he is optimistic that it will be a hit.

"I hardly slept the night before the launch of the album because I was so worried about what people would think of it. The response so far has been great and I am humbled," he said.

Thami admits that life outside of the competition was tough and he had to often think outside of the box to be noticed.

"During the competition I was the centre of attention. I was trending on Twitter and often had thousands of followers add me each week. Suddenly, when I left the competition, I wasn't competing with my fellow Idols contestants but with some of the biggest artists in the country: Kelly Khumalo, Robbie Malinga and Khaya Mthethwa. I had to market myself in a whole new way and really work hard to stand out," he said.

The obsession with not being forgotten even led to Thami refusing to leave Johannesburg.

"Everything happens in Joburg and I was worried that if I left, even for a few days, the industry would move on without me and forget who I was," he said.

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Vuyo Dabula reveals how he deals with all the attention TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter attacks 'SA justice system' after #CisheNgafa TshisaLIVE
  3. 'That mlungu can keep the land he stole'- fans react to The Queen finale TshisaLIVE
  4. Cici reveals her current state of mind TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Sedibe on being single: 'I'm happy' TshisaLIVE
X